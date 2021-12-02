In Your Business: Looking ahead to 2022
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is rebounding from the depths of the pandemic closures and looking ahead to a new year.
Good Day Las Vegas spoke with Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce CEO Mary Beth Sewald about efforts to help businesses prepare for 2022.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0