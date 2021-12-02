ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Thursday Night from Cape Canaveral

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for Thursday, December 2, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. BREVARD COUNTY •...

teslarati.com

SpaceX fires up rocket for second NASA spacecraft launch in two weeks

SpaceX says it has successfully static fired Falcon 9 ahead of the company’s second scientific NASA spacecraft launch in just two weeks. On November 24th, SpaceX successfully launched the small Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, marking Falcon 9’s first direct interplanetary launch and the rocket’s first flight-proven mission for NASA’s Launch Service Program (LSP). Now, as early as 1am EST (06:00 UTC) on Thursday, December 9th, SpaceX is on track to launch an even tinier NASA spacecraft known as the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE. A telescope designed to survey some of the most extreme environments in the known universe, IXPE was originally meant to launch on the small but expensive and oft-delayed Pegasus XL rocket and weighs about 325 kilograms (720 lb) as a result.
CBS Denver

Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA’s New Astronaut Candidate Class

(CBS4) – NASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls Colorado home as one of 10 new astronauts as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency on Monday introduced Nichole Ayers along with three other woman and six men during a ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. Nichole Ayers waves as she is introduced at the NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate announcement event on Monday. (credit: THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images) More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots in the astronaut candidate class. The 10 selected are in their 30s...
COLORADO STATE
Longview News-Journal

Elon Musk confirms new Starship base in being built in Florida

Elon Musk has confirmed a new Starship launch pad is under construction in Florida. The SpaceX and Tesla founder confirmed this week that a new Starship orbital launch pad is currently being built at Cape Canaveral, Florida, marking the first time a base has been built outside of Boca Chica, Texas, which is the company’s main base of operations.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission this week that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Thursday Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
parabolicarc.com

NASA Orders 3 Additional Crew Dragon Flights From SpaceX

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA intends to issue a sole source modification to SpaceX to acquire up to three additional crew flights to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract. The additional crew flights allow NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX breaks rocket launch record with latest Starlink mission

SpaceX has broken its own launch record for the number of rockets sent to space in a single year.The latest Starlink mission saw another batch of internet satellites delivered to low-Earth orbit, lifting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday. It marked the 27th successful launch for the private space firm in 2021, beating the 26 launches it achieved in 2020.Up to six more launches are planned before the end of the year, while 2022 could see even more lift offs for SpaceX.The Falcon 9 rocket launched 48 Starlink satellites into orbit, bringing the total constellation size to more...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

