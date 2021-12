The holidays are officially here and that means it’s hosting and entertaining season. This is the time of year when you really get to see how your home’s layout works and what might need to be changed. When thinking about entertaining in your home, the two most important things to think about are space and function. Do you have enough space to host guests and is that space functional? For those that have overnight guests, you of course must think about sleeping arrangements. But, for everyone, the most important areas to think about are the kitchen and living/entertaining spaces. These are the areas where you and your guests will spend most of your time.

