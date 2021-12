The Bruins travel to Buffalo on Wednesday (7:00pm, to face Atlantic Division rival, the Sabres. Buffalo, at press time is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and trail Boston in the standings, with a 7-9 record, and a 2-7-1 stat in their last ten games. Following the Thanksgiving break, the locals return to Garden ice on Friday to host the New York Rangers in a 3:30 matinee. This begins a three game home stand that has visits by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (7:00pm), and the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, also at 7:00pm. At press time, Vancouver is struggling near the bottom of the Pacific Division with a 3-6-1 record for their last ten, while Detroit is holding on to fourth place in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Boston, the latter holding five games in hand.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO