The Canandaigua City Council has approved a $16.7 million dollar budget for next year. The Daily Messenger reports spending will increase 7.76% over the current year. The tax levy, the total amount to be raised in taxes, will go up by 4.67%, but the tax rate will drop by 5.89%. The average homeowner will pay $65 more in taxes than last year. Water rates will go up, but the sewer rate is unchanged. In order to balance the budget, the city added an expected $200,000 in sales tax revenue and will delay filling some vacant positions.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO