Candace Parker trolled Geno Auriemma over her dominance over his UConn Huskies during her college days at Tennessee

Candace Parker competes for the Tennessee Volunteers. Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Candace Parker told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about her bad blood with UConn's Geno Auriemma .

Though the conflict came via USA Basketball, she trolled him for his record against her in college.

Parker did not lose a single game against the Huskies when she played for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Candace Parker spoke at length about her relationship with USA Basketball and former national team head coach Geno Auriemma in a bombshell interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

And while lambasting Auriemma for his role in her 2016 Olympics snub , she couldn't resist the urge to mention her college record against his UConn Huskies.

"They ain't ever beat us," Parker told Rooks. "But I don't know. That may be a soft spot! I don't know."

Parker looks at Geno Auriemma. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Parker played for late college basketball legend Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee. During her three years with the Volunteers in the mid-2000s, her Tennessee teams faced Auriemma's Huskies on two different occasions.

Their first meeting, in January 2006, took place on Parker's home court in Knoxville. The Volunteers won 89-80, with the soon-to-be No. 1 WNBA Draft pick contributing 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor.

When they tipped off exactly a year later, an entirely different Parker came to play. The 6-foot-4 sophomore took over the Hartford Civic Center, dropping 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to beat the Huskies by six and ruin their hopes at an undefeated season.

Parker at Tennessee. REUTERS/John Sommers

What's more, Parker did what few others ever have; she dunked on UConn.

"I wanted to have a chance to dunk on Connecticut's court," Parker had said after her second game in the historic rivalry. "And I did."

Still, in her conversation with Rooks, Parker took a moment to acknowledge the Huskies' prolonged greatness under Auriemma. She noted that the program consistently attracts top high school talent and turns those players into dominant collegiate and, later, WNBA stars.

But she still fit in one more jab after that concession.

"Listen, respect to Connecticut," Parker said. "Connecticut continues to crank out player of the year after player of the year. At the same time, though, when I was there — my four years at Tennessee — they didn't win no national championships."

Parker won a pair in back-to-back seasons. Mic drop.