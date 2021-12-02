ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are so in-tune that the QB knows where his tight end will be before Gronk does

By Scott Davis
 2 days ago

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have a great chemistry.

Steve Luciano/AP Images

  • Rob Gronkowski said Tom Brady claims to know what Gronk will do on the field before Gronk does.
  • Gronkowski said Brady is right a majority of the time.
  • Brady and Gronkowski have played 11 years together and have established amazing chemistry.

Over 11 seasons together, the 44-year-old Tom Brady has come to learn Rob Gronkowski's routes better than Gronkowski himself.

Speaking with NFL Network , Gronkowski said Brady knows where Gronk will be on the field before even he knows.

"He claims when we're throwing routes, he knows already what I'm thinking before I even know what I'm thinking," Gronkowski said. "So, I'm like, 'Oh really? If that's the case, then you're right, then we don't even have to say a single word to each other' if he already knows what I'm thinking.

"But I really think he does some times."

Gronkowski said Brady occasionally guesses wrong, but "majority of times," he accurately predicts what Gronkowski wants to do.

Of course, Gronkowski admittedly doesn't always know what he's doing on the field. During an ESPN "Manningcast" earlier in the season, Gronkowski said he rarely watches film and sometimes asks Brady for tips on an opponent. Gronkowski said his plan is often to just run by defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jim2K_0dCKzbRw00
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For Brady, time together is the key to establishing a connection on the field. He told NBC's Peter King during training camp this season that five years together is when chemistry can begin forming — but ideally, he still wants more time.

"I'm throwing the ball. You're catching it," Brady told King of his rapport with receivers. "We gotta literally have a bond, a connection between us. You gotta think what I'm thinking all the time. The more you talk and the more you do it, the better it is. The longer I play with guys, the better it is. The shorter you play together, you can't cover everything in five weeks of training camp. Or in two years together. Five years together? Maybe. Seven years together, okay, that's pretty good. You play seven years together with a receiver, you can make a lot of magic happen. But after a year or two, there's still things. There's so many variables that you gotta get right."

So over 11 years together, Gronkowski and Brady have established quite a rapport. So much so that Gronkowski reportedly refuses to play with any other quarterback .

"This guy brings it every single year, every single week, every single game," Gronkowski told NFL Network. "I met him when he was 32 years old, and I was 20 years old. He hasn't had a single drop-off since the day I met him. He's never lost his throwing power, he's never lost his skills. He's just always had it."

Read the original article on Insider

