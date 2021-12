It seems wild to think about, but 2022 is just around the corner and when viewers tune in to NBC New Year's Eve celebrations late next month it won't be Carson Daly that they are celebrating with. On Monday it was announced that Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are teaming up for the network's New Year Eve special, titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Cyrus and Davidson will come together in Miami for the event which will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and air from 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st to 12:30 a.m. ET January 1st on NBC and Peacock (via Collider).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO