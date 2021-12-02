ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kane Brown Will Co-Host This Year’s ‘A Home for the Holidays’

By Jess
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Set your DVRs for this uplifting television event. Kane Brown will be part of a very special holiday tradition this year: For the 23rd year, A Home for the Holidays at the Grove will air on CBS. This heartwarming event — which is pre-taped — shines a light on...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbwn.com

Kane Brown is Thankful for 2021

Thanksgiving is just days away and Kane Brown explains why he is thankful for 2021. “This year is amazing especially compared to last year, you know us being locked in the house. We actually get to tour now and Kingsley and Kate’s been with me on the road with me at every show. We actually got to release some music. (I’ve) had time to think about my album and keep writing songs. So everything’s shaping up for a good 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Kane Brown Helps Shine Spotlight On Adoption On CBS Special

Kane Brown will participate in this year's 23rd annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove TV special airing on CBS on Sunday (December 5th) at 9:30-10:30 PM ET/9:00-10:00 PM PT. The show features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care. Kane will perform and introduce the Rodriguez Family for a very special live adoption.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
wkml.com

Kane Brown Reveals Childhood Home Before 2021 AMA Performance

Kane Brown performed “One Mississippi” during the American Music Awards last night (11/21) in a taped performance from Nashville’s Tennesse State University and the excited crowd jumped to the beat of his song with hands raised high in the air. Before the performance, the show aired a clip of Kane...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Kane Brown Takes The 2021 AMA Stage At An Esteemed Nashville HBCU

Kane Brown hit the stage at an Historically Black University (HBCU) in Nashville for his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. Brown performed his hit "One Mississippi" at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Before his performance, he took fans around his hometown of Chattanooga and gave a look at how he first got started by recording videos of himself singing in both his childhood and grandmother's homes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Foster Parents#A Home For The Holidays#Cbs#American#Paramount
Florence News Journal

Florence Symphony Guild to host Holiday Home Tour

The Florence Symphony Guild will host the ninth annual Holiday Home Tour, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. After missing the last two years, the tour returns with five homes all decked out for the holidays. Each home will be decorated in its own unique way. This...
FLORENCE, SC
Gloucester Daily Times

Lights highlight Hammond's home; castle hosting holiday events

Hammond Castle is ready for the holidays with many new events this season. For the first time, the grounds of Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., will be illuminated with holiday lights to highlight its outdoor medieval arches, towers and drawbridge. No reservations are required to visit the outdoor grounds that will be open to guests nightly for free from 4:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2.
LIFESTYLE
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy