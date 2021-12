“Gerrymandering” is surging in states where legislatures are in charge of redrawing voting districts used to elect members of Congress. Experts and lawmakers tracking the once-a-decade redistricting process see a cycle of supercharged gerrymandering. With fewer legal restraints and amped up political stakes, both Democrats and Republicans are pushing the bounds of the tactic long used to draw districts for maximum partisan advantage, often at the expense of community unity or racial representation.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO