Allegheny County, PA

Man arrested at traffic stop in connection to Allegheny County homicide

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
George Edwin Booker - WPXI

WILKINSBURG, PA — A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Wilkinsburg has been arrested.

On November 25, Wilkinsburg Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Avenue for a male shot inside a home.

When officers arrived, they discovered 58-year-old Rodney Thornton shot. Thornton was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives issued a warrant for 52-year-old George Edwin Booker, charging him with criminal homicide, person not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

On December 2, 2021 the City of Pittsburgh Police arrested Booker on a traffic stop in the Homewood section of Pittsburgh.

Booker was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he will be arraigned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy