Special Keepsakes at Hide and Seek Prenatal Peek

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHide and Seek Prenatal Peek helps families get the first look at their...

Stress Free Toy Ideas from The Toy Insider

Looking for toys your kids will love that won’t leave you stressed out? Ali Miezejewski Editor and Chief with The Toy Insider shares a few toys with us that your kids will enjoy. From your kid’s TV friends like Blue’s Clues and Baby Shark to some fashion forward animals that will let you little one express their style you’re sure to find something for the little ones on your list.
SHOPPING
Holiday Gifting with Grace Gold

Tis the season to treat your loved ones, or yourself to the gift of wellness. Grace Gold joins us to share her top picks of gifts that make you feel and look great! From a brightening moisturizer by Olay, to the famous Bath and Body Works 3-wick candles, to supplements that will have you feeling fresh and healthy this holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Empty Stocking Fund: Pregnant woman seeking help to make baby's first Christmas special

An expectant mother struggling to buy diapers and clothes is looking to the Empty Stocking Fund for help this holiday season. "I am currently 36 weeks pregnant and using food stamps to survive and eat for my child to grow and gain nutrients," she wrote. "I am already feeling like an unfit mother who can't even afford a bassinet for him to sleep in when he is born, this just makes me sick to my stomach." ...
AUGUSTA, GA
#Hide And Seek#3d
Tech That Teaches with The Toy Insider

Keep your tech savvy kids happy this holiday season with one of the gifts from this list of tech focused toys that teach! From basic coding, to math and spelling there are so many ways to have fun while you learn. Get the scoop on the hottest tech focused toys for the holiday season.
TECHNOLOGY
6 reasons December babies are special

If Santa is bringing you a baby this Christmas, consider your little elf lucky. This month is actually the rarest time for birthdays (with December 24 and 25 being the rarest birthdays of all), so December babies are special from birth. Having a due date around now may mean future...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Lifestyle
Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Cape Coral woman starts ‘Hide-N-Seek Santa’

A woman is hiding gifts across Cape Coral and posting to social media with clues on their whereabouts. Needless to say, this holiday scavenger hunt has created quite a bit of buzz. Genelle Bennett is the woman behind what is known as “Hide-N-Seek Santa.” “The goal of the whole thing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Opinion: Teenage girl things I won't miss in my twenties

I recently hit my 25th birthday. It means that, according to science, I am no longer an adolescent! I am finally an adult. I have noticed a few things that have changed in my life. I am just happy I finally escaped that awkward experimentation of teenagedom.
16 keepsake ornaments to celebrate your baby’s first Christmas

Christmas is always a magical time, but when you add a newborn to your family it becomes that much more special! If you have a baby celebrating their first holiday season and you’re looking for a festive keepsake to commemorate this milestone, a ‘baby’s first Christmas’ ornament is the perfect option. Not only is it an adorable and unique gift, but it’s also a memento that you can use to decorate your tree for years to come—and a beautiful symbol that’ll remind you of memories and stories to pass onto your child.
LIFESTYLE
Start a tradition: Purchase Sumter Keepsake ornaments

Many Christmas events have been canceled or modified during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the Sumter Keepsake ornament project sponsored by Sumter Volunteers continues to present an ornament each Christmas since 1994. Pictured here are several …
SUMTER, SC
After The Show PODCAST: Hide & Seek.

The day before the election – we’ll let you know all the terms we didn’t know before 2020. In the Food Dude, Sam has to share with you the best M&M flavor in years. The thing you can...
FOOD & DRINKS

