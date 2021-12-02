ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nurse stole painkillers from Colorado patients, feds say. She’s going to prison

By Don Sweeney
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA registered nurse accused of stealing painkillers from Colorado hospital patients will serve 12 months in prison, federal officials said. The 44-year-old woman stole hydromorphone from patient-controlled analgesia pumps, falsely telling them it was for a study,...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 6

Related
BBC

Ex-nurse gets 10 years in prison for raping incapacitated patient

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a clinic where she was under his care. Ex-nurse Nathan Sutherland was accused of raping the victim, who has severe disabilities, at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

Ex-executive stole $230K from sorority and used it on Amazon, Coach purchases, feds say

The former head of a national sorority accused of embezzling more than $228,000 from the organization and spending it on herself is headed to prison, federal authorities say. Jeanine Henderson Arnett, 44, former executive director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 23 to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud charges in April, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Kansas City Star

Southwest Airlines baggage worker stole guns from luggage in Missouri, feds say

A former Southwest Airlines baggage handler is heading to prison after federal officials say he stole five guns from luggage traveling through a Missouri airport. Mark Hunter, of St. Louis, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

40 years after stealing historic rifle from museum, Pennsylvania man sold it, feds say

More than 40 years after authorities say a Pennsylvania man stole a historic rifle from a local museum, he sold it alongside other stolen artifacts. Thomas Gavin, 78, of Pottstown, pleaded guilty to “disposal of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum” in July 2021 after selling the American Revolution era rifle in 2018, according to a Nov. 23 news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He has since been sentenced to one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The first year will be served as home confinement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Feds#Thefts#Office
cbslocal.com

Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting Worse

DENVER (CBS) — She was named nurse of the year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s been fired — and is speaking out. Stevie Silvers says UCHealth let her go, a year and a half after honoring her for “transformational leadership.”. “I’ve been told, across the board,...
COLORADO STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy