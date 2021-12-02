ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio Session : Frances Drost

Cover picture for the articleGet in the holiday spirit with a Studio Session from Frances Drost....

theartsdesk.com

Album: Arca - KICK ii / KICK iii / KICK iiii

And the combination of mind-bending textural shifting in her sound, outré performance and collaborations with visual artists like the master mutants Jesse Kanda has created an archetype (Arca-type?) for a generation of queer and gender non-conforming artists who find analogies for transformation and complex relationships to sense of self in the constantly shifting, monstrous and beautiful, sound and vision.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

A clown and an orchestra: conductor brings love of music to the stage

LONDON (Reuters) – Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra hopes to entice audiences with her love of classical music through a new multi-disciplinary performance in which she pairs an orchestra and a clown on stage. De la Parra, who has conducted more than 100 orchestras including the London Philharmonic and...
THEATER & DANCE
interlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with Eloise Hartings

No, Eloise Hartings wasn't named after the iconic book character. (She gets asked that a lot - she's actually named for three different members of her family.) With pianist Soojin Kang, this Interlochen Arts Academy senior performed the Concertino by Cécile Chaminade in IPR's Studio A. Eloise said she enjoys...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
shipnc.com

Portraits of White with Frances Drost to return to the stage

The region’s premier holiday concert experience is once again live, as singer-songwriter Frances Drost presents the 8th annual performance of her popular signature performance at Messiah University. Drost, accompanied by professional instrumentalists and vocalists in an eight-piece ensemble, will offer two shows at Parmer Hall on the Grantham campus, at...
GRANTHAM, PA
The Guardian

The Wiz review – a warm and wondrous ode to Black joy

Director Matthew Xia’s updated staging of The Wiz – the 1970s “super soul musical” based on The Wizard of Oz – begins, like MGM’s beloved film of L Frank Baum’s children’s book, in a world drained of colour. Kansas is the name of the grey tower block where Dorothy lives with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, watching news footage of Black Lives Matter protests flicker across the TV in black and white.
MOVIES
abc27.com

“Joy to the World” at Servant Stage

Get yourself in the holiday spirit by seeing a show! Joy to the World at Servant Stage combines your holiday favorites in a spectacle that will delight audiences of all ages. Learn more about the original show and what’s in store for Servant Stage in the new year. All shows at Servant Stage are pay-what-you-can allowing everyone to enjoy the magic of theatre.
PERFORMING ARTS
JamBase

Happy Birthday Duane Allman: Studio Session Work Spotify Playlist

Duane Allman was born in Nashville on this date in 1946. Duane died tragically in a motorcycle accident on October 29, 1971 at the age of 24. Although Duane’s life was cut far too short, he had already cemented his status as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, especially with a glass slide on his finger.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

This Sunday : «A Very Operatic Christmas» at Théatre Maisonneuve

The Canadian group Lyrico, in concert for the first time in Montreal, is proud to present A Very Operatic Christmas, on December 5th, at 7:30 p.m. at Place des Arts’ Théâtre Maisonneuve. The ensemble is a classical crossover trio comprised of Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne, and Matthew Adam. Together, they bring classically-trained voices to beautiful melodies, from opera to pop.
PERFORMING ARTS
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Nash Albert's Autumn Rain

Georgian music star Nash Albert (Blast/ Salamandra) has released his new single "Autumn Rain", the first track from his forthcoming album, "Yet", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. A long time ago I spoke with an old priest and he...
THEATER & DANCE
Fstoppers

An Interview With Alice Hirsch: Creative Portraits and Music Photography

Alice Hirsch (they/them) is a portrait and music photographer based out of Toronto, Canada. They combine the best of vintage images with a new world mindset of collaboration and exhibition. Alice’s dad had an old Olympus film camera which he gifted to them when Alice was 16. Although the camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine Recalls Kanye West Studio Session: 'It Was Kinda Weird'

Conway The Machine had the opportunity of a lifetime when he and his Griselda brothers Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher linked with Kanye West last year. Although Benny didn’t make the cut, Conway and Westside guested on the Donda track “Keep My Spirit Alive” alongside singer KayCyy. With his...
MUSIC
The Guardian

London Sinfonietta/Edmon Colomer – Gerhard’s starry exuberance makes welcome return

The 50th anniversary last year of the death of Roberto Gerhard passed almost unnoticed, at least in the UK, where the Catalan-born composer lived for the last 32 years of his life. Since Opera North staged his opera La Duenna in 1992, very few of Gerhard’s major works have been heard here; his brilliantly coloured, incident-packed scores have effectively vanished from our concert halls.
PERFORMING ARTS
Frederick News-Post

Foothills Artists Studio Tour

Meet the artists and tour their studios, just a few miles from Gettysburg. This popular tour, located in the historic Fairfield and Cashtown areas, is self-guided and may be completed in any order. Artwork on view and available for purchase includes paintings, photography, jewelry, sculpture, printmaking, pastels, drawings, pottery, wood...
VISUAL ART
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Academy Museum Honors Satyajit Ray Centenary With Two-Part Retrospective

May 2, 2021 was the birth centenary of Ray, the Indian master who won an honorary Oscar in 1992, shortly before his death, and remains the country’s best known filmmaker internationally. More from Variety. The first part of the retrospective, which is currently on and will continue till Dec. 29,...
MUSEUMS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'9-1-1' Star Exits Series Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar has exited the FOX series due to new COVID protocols on the show requiring all actors to be vaccinated, Deadline reports Tuesday. Dunbar's character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in Monday's episode of the first responder drama after the actor was rejected for both a medical and religious exemption to the vaccination requirements set by Disney TV Studios' 20th Television.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES

