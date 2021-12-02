Crittenton Centers Stocking Stuffer Store returns to in-person at Northwoods Mall in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Crittenton Centers is bringing back its 38th Annual Stocking Stuffer Store to in-person after a virtual campaign last year.

Kids ages 2-12 can shop for stocking stuffers, which range in price from $1-$8. Personal volunteer shoppers help kids choose items for everyone on their list, stick to their budget and help wrap the gifts in the holiday spirit.

Masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status, and only a certain amount of people will be allowed in the store at one time.

Crittenton Centers said those who cannot join in person, can still experience the joy of giving by donating to an online Stocking Stuffer Store Campaign .

Crittenton Centers has been serving the Peoria community for 129 years. Our mission is to protect and nurture children and families in the Peoria community. Crittenton Centers’ services include: The Crisis Nursery, Child Development Center, and Family Services. For more information go to www.crittentoncenters.org

