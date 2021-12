We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you’ve never looked into travel insurance before, you may not realize that you can customize a policy that reimburses you when covered events go wrong on a trip, from big disasters to little annoyances: Big problem: For example, getting an injury or illness while traveling is a big reason to buy travel insurance, especially considering the potential expense of medical care abroad. Little problem: A flight delay at an airport is annoying. So...

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO