Jackson State, Florida A&M bands team up for Pepsi commercial

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) teamed up for a new Pepsi commercial.

The 60-second spot, titled “ The Halftime Game ,” will bring the excitement of storied HBCU band culture. It will air on ESPN 2 during this weekend’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game.

“It is an esteemed honor to have been selected to participate in a nationally televised commercial with Pepsi,” said Dr. Roderick Little, JSU Director of Bands. “Of course, this is an outstanding opportunity for our students, band and university, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what this affiliation means for all HBCU band programs regarding exposure that could garner the support of future donors and corporate sponsors. The future is bright for HBCU band programs because of great opportunities such as these!”

