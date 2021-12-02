ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State, Florida A&M bands team up for Pepsi commercial

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) teamed up for a new Pepsi commercial.

Kicking off SWAC Championship week with JSU linebackers coach Andre Hart

The 60-second spot, titled “ The Halftime Game ,” will bring the excitement of storied HBCU band culture. It will air on ESPN 2 during this weekend’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game.

“It is an esteemed honor to have been selected to participate in a nationally televised commercial with Pepsi,” said Dr. Roderick Little, JSU Director of Bands. “Of course, this is an outstanding opportunity for our students, band and university, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what this affiliation means for all HBCU band programs regarding exposure that could garner the support of future donors and corporate sponsors. The future is bright for HBCU band programs because of great opportunities such as these!”

Related
Thousands expected at SWAC Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a lot of excitement building in Jackson as Jackson State University (JSU) makes its return to the SWAC Championship. The last time the football team had a shot at the SWAC title was in 2013. The last time the Tigers won the championship was in 2007. Fans said they’re excited […]
Jackson State wins 2021 SWAC Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State football team won the 2021 SWAC Championship game on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27 to 10 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. This is the first SWAC Championship win for the Tigers since 2007.
WJTV 12

Shuttle service to be offered for SWAC Championship Game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide shuttle bus service for the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson on Saturday, December 4. Shuttles will provide pick-up at Smith-Wills Stadium at 1200 Lakeland Drive and will drop fans off at the Farmer’s Market on West Street across from […]
WJTV 12

Six $500 scholarships to be offered during MSHAA Championship games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College Savings Mississippi will host a “Tuition Toss” during the High School Football State Championships in Hattiesburg. State Treasurer David McRae said six $500 scholarships could be won. The scholarships will be awarded in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings Account (MACS). MACS accounts are tax-advantaged accounts that can […]
WJTV 12

MHSAA Football Championship information on tickets, parking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MSHAA) Football Championship football games will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. Campus parking will be open to visitors except handicapped and reserved spots. Parking may be limited on December 3 as classes will […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

296 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,504 with 10,296 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
