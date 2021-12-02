Holiday Entertaining with Cathedral City Cheese

Former Lazy Bear sous chef Matt Kirk’s much-anticipated Automat all-day cafe swung open its doors on the down low today, welcoming diners for a “neighborhood sneak preview.” The restaurant, which is located on the southwest corner of McAllister and Baker streets in NoPa, will be serving a limited menu now through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until sold out. The restaurant will officially open Wednesday, December 8 — and reservations for dinner are open now on Resy, though a handful of tables will also be held for walk-ins, in an effort to make sure the neighborhood doesn’t get boxed out.

