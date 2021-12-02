Georgia election workers sue Gateway Pundit, alleging defamation

A pair of election workers in Georgia are suing a conservative website for defamation, according to a new report.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who served as a temporary worker for the 2020 elections, filed a lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court against the Gateway Pundit, according to Reuters.

The pair alleges the Gateway Pundit published "lies" about them that "devastated" their reputations, the outlet reported, noting the lawsuit alleges the Gateway Pundit “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

The Gateway Pundit is a highly conservative website that has promoted former President Trump 's unfounded assertions about voter fraud and other conspiracies.

The lawsuit alleges that the website covered and named the workers after Trump's team during an election hearing in Georgia falsely suggested that the two election workers pulled “suitcases” full of fake ballots for Biden, Reuters reported.

“We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said last year debunking repeated allegations of voter fraud in Georgia from Trump and his allies. “Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state. ... Disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected.”

The Gateway Pundit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.