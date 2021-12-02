ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia election workers sue Gateway Pundit, alleging defamation

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHiOb_0dCKxEGv00

A pair of election workers in Georgia are suing a conservative website for defamation, according to a new report.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who served as a temporary worker for the 2020 elections, filed a lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court against the Gateway Pundit, according to Reuters.

The pair alleges the Gateway Pundit published "lies" about them that "devastated" their reputations, the outlet reported, noting the lawsuit alleges the Gateway Pundit “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

The Gateway Pundit is a highly conservative website that has promoted former President Trump 's unfounded assertions about voter fraud and other conspiracies.

The lawsuit alleges that the website covered and named the workers after Trump's team during an election hearing in Georgia falsely suggested that the two election workers pulled “suitcases” full of fake ballots for Biden, Reuters reported.

“We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said last year debunking repeated allegations of voter fraud in Georgia from Trump and his allies. “Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state. ... Disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected.”

The Gateway Pundit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
MSNBC

Why an election workers' lawsuit against a right-wing blog matters

It was about a year ago when the nightmare began for a clerical worker in a county election office in Georgia and her mother. Donald Trump and some of his rabid followers decided that Shaye Moss and mother, Ruby Freeman, who'd taken a temp job helping count 2020 ballots, were directly and personally responsible for including fake ballots in Georgia's election tally.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#St Louis Circuit Court#Reuters#The Gateway Pundit#State
The Independent

Georgia election workers targeted by Trump supporters over his ‘big lie’ sue conspiracy website

Two election workers in Georgia are suing a website that spread conspiracy theories about them and their roles in the 2020 election. The far-right website The Gateway Pundit reportedly shared inaccurate information about the election workers to make voters doubt the results. NBC News reported that retired 911 call centre staffer Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss claim in the legal filing that Jim and Joe Hoft, operators and writers for The Gateway Pundit, produced “a campaign of lies” that “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Election workers sue conservative site over fraud claims

ATLANTA — (AP) — Two Georgia election workers filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against a conservative website, accusing it of knowingly publishing and spreading false stories saying they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 general election. Fulton County elections workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a mother and...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Mom-and-Daughter Poll Workers Sue Trumpy News Outlet for Bonkers Election Stories

Two election workers accused of manipulating presidential election ballots by a number of pro-Trump news outlets filed a lawsuit Thursday against a right-wing site that they say published dozens of defamatory stories about them. Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, became targets of a right-wing misinformation campaign after they processed ballots last year in Atlanta. The suit is one of the first filed by individual employees targeted by the wacky world of conspiracy-mongering news sites that continue to claim Donald Trump had the election stolen from him.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is suing the U.S. Justice Department over allegations that the federal agency failed to respond to records requests for communications with prominent liberal groups about overturning Georgia’s new election law. The U.S. District Court of Columbia District lawsuit accuses the agency of not complying in...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Georgia sues DOJ for communications on election law to see if it was 'colluding' with liberal groups

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department Wednesday in an effort to "compel compliance" with its request for records and communications about the state’s new election law between the DOJ and left-leaning activist groups and lawmakers, saying its failure to respond deprives the public of information needed to determine whether it is "colluding or conspiring with outside entities to carry out a political agenda."
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Democrats make gains in municipal elections across Georgia

Local elections are typically nonpartisan and lower turnout, but that doesn't make them immune to Georgia's battleground status. In the November general elections and runoffs, Democrats picked up 48 seats in mayoral and city council elections across the state while Republicans flipped six. In McDonough and Warner Robins, voters elected...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia Election Runoff Results

BJ Fletcher - 473 - 40.12%. All precincts have reported. City of Cordele - City Commission At Large (Chairman) All precincts have reported. All precincts have reported. All precincts have reported. City of Nashville - City Council Post 5. Scott Stalnaker (I) - 113 - 31.30%. Shane Willis - 248...
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware County Daily Times

Complaint alleges fraud, cover-up in 2020 election

MEDIA COURTHOUSE- A former Republican candidate for the state House has filed a complaint in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas alleging numerous state and federal election law violations occurred in the 2020 Presidential Election, as well as a coordinated conspiracy to cover up wrongdoing in a later Right to Know request.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy