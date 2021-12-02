ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' Actor, Dead at 69

By Paige Gawley‍
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Mekka has died. According to a Wednesday Facebook post by his longtime friend, Pat Benti, the actor died on Nov. 27 in his Newhall, California, home. Meeka was 69. Benti didn't reveal a cause of death, but noted that Meeka "passed away peacefully." "It is with deep regret...

iheart.com

Eddie Mekka-Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa - "Laverne & Shirley" Dead At 69

Eddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69. Mekka played Shirley Feeney’s crooner boyfriend, known as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, on the “Happy Days” spinoff starring Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley. The series aired between 1976 to 1983 on ABC, and later in syndication. His character was known to break out into song, often belting out the Tony Bennett-inspired catchphrase, “You know I’d go from rags to riches!”
CinemaBlend

Laverne And Shirley's Cindy Williams And Michael McKean Share Mournful Messages After Former Co-Star Eddie Mekka's Death

The cast of the classic Garry Marshall-created sitcom Laverne & Shirley is mourning the loss of one of their own. Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa on all eight seasons of the Happy Days spinoff, died November 27 at age 69. Some of Mekka’s former cast mates took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who had a long career in entertainment on both stage and screen.
Primetimer

Eddie Makka, who played Laverne & Shirley's Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, dies at 69

Makka, who died last Saturday at his home in Newhall, California, starred on the ABC sitcom as Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, the high-school sweetheart of Cindy Williams' Shirley and her on-again, off-again boyfriend. "My darling Eddie," tweeted Williams. "A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories..." Williams and Makka reunited in the 2000s in a touring production of Grease. Fellow Laverne & Shirley star Michael McKean added: "A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie."
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
