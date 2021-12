Cary, N.C. — Wake County Schools district athletic director Deran Coe will be honored by the National Federation of State High School Associations next week. Coe will be presented with a NFHS Citation, an annual aware presented to athletic directors who contribute to interscholastic athletics at the local, state, and national levels. Recipients are nominated by state associations and approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

