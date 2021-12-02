ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Country rodeo named Small Rodeo of the Year

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Okla. (Phillip Kitts)

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore’s own Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo was named Small Rodeo of the Year!

The award was handed out Tuesday by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WRPA) at the annual awards banquet in Las Vegas.

This is the sixth time the Will Rogers Stampede has been named PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year and the first time to win WRPA honors.

“Being recognized by both contestants and rodeo peers is a great source of pride for both Claremore and our state,” said David Petty, Rodeo Chairman and Vice-Chair of the Rodeo Arena Cooperative. “Winning the PRCA award for the sixth time in the last seven years is simply unprecedented for any rodeo.”

This was the rodeo’s 75th year in action and was celebrated over the Memorial Day weekend. It is the third-longest running event in Rogers County.

Attendance was estimated at 15,000 spectators and 745 contestants competed in bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding and more.

This was the rodeo’s first event back since the pandemic forced them to skip their 2020 event.

Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo Pictured are members of the Will Rogers Stampede committee accepting the PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year Award at the PRCA Awards Banquet and National Convention Dec. 1, 2021.

