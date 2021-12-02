ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS to launch over 30 new Local Zones internationally starting in 2022

By Aisha Malik
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor context, AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage and other select services closer to customers, giving them the ability to run applications on...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Stacked raises $35M to bring passive investing tools to retail crypto traders

Bybit and BitDAO partner Mirana Ventures co-led the round alongside Alameda. Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Alumni Ventures and Jump Capital also participated. The Chicago-based company, which launched in April 2020, raised a $1 million seed round in September 2020. The latest round brings its total funding to...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

SMB neobank Nearside, formerly known as Hatch, gets $58M Series B led by Valar

For a more in-depth look at Nearside, take a look a TechCrunch’s article from April 2021, when the startup launched publicly and announced its $20 million Series A. After founder and CEO Thomson Nguyen’s last startup, Framed Data, was acquired by Square, he became entrepreneur-in-residence at Kleiner Perkins. There he found that many small business owners don’t have the cash flow to maintain business checking accounts without paying hundreds of dollars in overdraft fees per year.
SMALL BUSINESS
Person
Werner Vogels
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Apple partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new coding program

The new program will initially launch in 10 new regions, including Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; metro D.C.; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina and Silicon Valley, with the goal of expanding coding opportunities to clubs nationwide. It has already launched in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee and Newark, New Jersey.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Former Lyft CSO and Freestyle Capital co-founder team up to back climate tech startups

“What we’re seeing is that the enterprise is totally changing its behavior,” said Kapoor. “By the end of 2021, the Fortune 500 will all have shared sustainability goals publicly and 65% of global GDP has committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.” Amazon, for example, is making efforts to have net zero carbon operations by 2040 — and recently dipped back into its $2 billion climate fund to back fast-charging technology upstart for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Aussie online used car dealership Carma comes out of stealth with $20M seed round

Carma isn’t the first online car dealership with a punny name: The startup joins the ranks of Carvana and Vroom in the U.S., Clutch and Canada Drives in Canada, Kavak in Mexico, and Cazoo in the U.K. They’re all coming to fruition as the pandemic resulted in a shortage of semiconductors, which led to automakers being unable to meet the rising demand for vehicles. Increasingly, consumers want a contactless, frictionless way to not only search for and buy a used car, but also have it delivered to their doors — a service companies like Carma are offering in their native markets around the world.
BUSINESS
#Aws#Infrastructure#New York City#Dallas#Philadelphia#Aws Local Zones#Amazon
TechCrunch

Designers hope hydrogen-powered plane will fly halfway around the world without refueling

The FlyZero project, which is led by the Aerospace Technology Institute and funded by the UK government, came up with a concept for a liquid hydrogen-powered midsize aircraft. It said the plane would be able to fly 279 passengers non-stop from London to San Francisco, or from London to Auckland, New Zealand with one stop for refueling. The aircraft, which has a 54-meter wingspan with two turbofan engines, would offer the “same speed and comfort as today’s aircraft” but with zero carbon emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Berlin’s Everphone raises $200M in debt and Series C equity

The latest tranche of funding is led by German private equity investor Cadence Growth Capital (CGC), which is now Everphone’s biggest shareholder. Deutsche Telekom, AlleyCorp and signals Venture Capital also participated as returning investors. The new financing follows Everphone’s $40 million Series B, closed in summer 2020, as the 2016-founded...
BUSINESS
Variety

Live Nation Closes $415 Million Acquisition of Giant Latin American Promoter OCESA

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, has closed its long-in-the works acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, a leading promoter in Latin America. The aggregate purchase price was MXN $8,835 million (around U.S. $415 million), 7% of which will be held back and retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing One of the most prominent live events businesses globally, OCESA promotes thousands of events for millions of fans in a typical year across Mexico and Colombia, and also has a robust business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food & beverage, merchandise, and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Uber spinout Serve Robotics gets $13M seed round to expand sidewalk robot deliveries

“Our goal is to put robots in every major U.S. city in the next two to three years,” Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve, told TechCrunch. Uber participated in the round as a strategic investor, alongside Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven’s corporate venture arm 7-Ventures and Wavemaker Partners’ food automation-focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. This round extends Serve’s previous seed funding from March and includes participation from existing investors like VC firms Neo and Western Technology Investment, as well as entrepreneur and angel investor Scott Banister.
BUSINESS
Computers
TechCrunch

DoorDash tests a full-time employment option in New York as it launches ‘ultra-fast’ delivery

The company first launched DashMart, its digital convenience store channel, in April 2020. DashMarts sell household items, as well as the types of things you’d find at a convenience store. They’re essentially micro-fulfillment centers that carry around 2,000 items, where DashMart warehouse associates pick and pack the orders, and then delivery workers, known as Dashers, come to collect the order and deliver to the customer. Starting today, DoorDash customers within the delivery zone can visit the DoorDash app or website and place an order from DashMart for a delivery. The company notes that the DashMart Chelsea location will be open from 7 am to 2 am daily.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Oura Ring offers a smaller wearable for tracking fitness data

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for December 3, 2021! I don’t know about you, but after watching stocks get hammered all day, I mostly want to snag a nap and breathe. But things were worse for DocuSign and Didi than they were for us, so we can take solace in that. What did Didi do? Well, let’s talk about it. —Alex.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

AWS launches re:Post, a new community-driven Q&A service

“AWS re:Post is an AWS-managed Q&A service offering crowd-sourced, expert-reviewed answers to your technical questions about AWS that replaces the original AWS Forums,” the company explained in a blog post about the announcement. “Community members can earn reputation points to build up their community expert status by providing accepted answers and reviewing answers from other users, helping to continually expand the availability of public knowledge across all AWS services.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

AWS expands cloud empire with 30 new local zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a significant expansion to its global cloud network as it looks to maintain supremacy in the technology arms race. At its AWS re:Invent 2021 conference in Las Vegas, the company revealed it would be launching 30 new AWS Local Zones in major cities around the world - the first such launch outside the US.
TECHNOLOGY

