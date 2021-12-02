ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joyner Lucas Recruits Lil Durk on New Single ‘Rambo’: Listen

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyner Lucas keeps the music coming. Over the past few months, Joyner has dropped several new songs...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Here Are Rappers Who Discovered Other Rappers That Took Over Hip-Hop

Talent tends to bring people together, if the stars align just right. A rapper who's already established themselves with their own record label—not the one they signed to themselves—is usually able to see the potential in a peer while also having the selflessness to help elevate them. It's a trait that isn't common but pays dividends. This is especially true within hip-hop, an art form that has always been community-based, and came to fruition from believing in the skills of the person next to you. Throughout rap's history, rappers have discovered other rappers and showed them the ropes, leading to success for both parties. Highlighting artists from past and present, here, XXL shines a light on some of the most impactful moments when a rapper put another rapper on, and gave them a chance that would change their life.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Ty Dolla Sign
Person
Rick Ross
Person
J. Cole
Person
Joyner Lucas
HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Celebrates Scoring 7 RIAA Plaques In 1 Day: 'Certified Hit Maker!'

Moneybagg Yo has had a hell of a year thanks to his fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain. The project went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two separate times and produced a boatload of hit singles. The album has already spawned several platinum songs such as “Said Sum,” “Time Today” and “Me Vs Me,” but there are even more certifications coming in.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Late Rapper King Von's Estate May Be Gearing up to Release a New Posthumous Album

If you're one of the millions of fans who were shocked and saddened by rapper King Von's death in 2020 at just 26 years old, odds are that you've felt a bit of a void in your listening library ever since his passing. Fans worldwide have been clamoring for a posthumous release from the rap star, and now, it appears that could finally come to fruition in the form of a full album.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, & More Celebrities React to Death of Young Dolph

Shockwaves continue to ripple throughout the music industry over the death of rapper Young Dolph. As we reported here, the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed Wednesday (November 17) in Memphis. Since news of the tragic incident hit the Web, Dolph’s fans and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose
XXL Mag

People Think Lil Baby and Saweetie Might Actually Be Together, Quavo Appears to Respond

The internet is buzzing with speculation after social media detectives went into full-swing to figure out if Lil Baby and Saweetie might be an item. On Sunday (Nov. 28), Grammy-nominated Saweetie posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page, captioned, "icy dump ❄️✨‍♀️✨." Within the dump was a photo of the Bay Area rapper sitting on what appears to be a man's lap. The man's face, however, could not been seen, only his pants leg and boots.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to Snoop Dogg’s vicious new single ‘Murder Music’

Snoop Dogg has shared the latest preview of his upcoming new album ‘The Algorithm’ – you can listen to ‘Murder Music’ below. The legendary west coast rapper takes more of a backseat on the Nottz-produced track, appearing only on the hook, while guest rappers Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes do most of the heavy lifting.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Halts Release of New French Montana Song ‘Splash Brothers’ Out of Respect for Astroworld Victims

Drake has halted the release of an upcoming song with French Montana out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, Variety has confirmed. The track, “Splash Brothers,” was set to appear on Montana’s fourth studio album “They Got Amnesia,” set to be released on Nov. 19. The song will likely be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of “Amnesia.” Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin’,” “No Stylist” and “No Shopping.” Drake was a special guest at the end of Travis Scott’s Astroworld set, and has since been...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
urbanislandz.com

Gucci Mane, Drake, Quavo & More Rappers Tribute Young Dolph

Tributes are pouring in for Young Dolph, who was shot and killed on Wednesday in Memphis. Following the tragic news of rapper and record executive Young Dolph’s passing, the rap community is expressing its collective shock and grief, paying respect to the Memphis icon on social media and sending love to his friends and family. Dolph had an impressive career, releasing many successful projects and recently announcing his new role as the head of the Paper Route EMPIRE record label.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Announces "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Ft. Lil Durk & Jeremih

50 Cent's television empire grows every week, it seems. The G-Unit honcho is fresh off of the season finale of BMF while Power Book II: Ghostcontinues to do some big numbers for Starz. Plus, the upcoming BMF docuseries that he'll be producing, Fif is a busy man these days. It's...
MUSIC
BET

Rick Ross Shares Video Of Fan Proposing To Him At Memphis Club

Rick Ross is clearly the man of the hour after a fan proposed to him at a Memphis club. Ahead of the release of his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper attended Curtis Givens’ party over the weekend and shared a video of a fan holding up a ring in the crowd and mouthing words about wedding bells.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Rick Ross returns with ‘Outlawz’

Rick Ross unleashes a new single entitled “Outlawz” featuring Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage. The track bulldozes the way for the four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum rap icon and Maybach Music Group mastermind to release his anxiously awaited eleventh full-length album, Richer Than I Ever Been, due December 10th via Maybach Music Group/Epic Records.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes Make Beautiful ‘Murder Music’ Together

Snoop Dogg gets dark and doomy on “Murder Music,” featuring Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The song is off Snoop’s latest, Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm, out Nov. 19. The track starts out with a creepy, horror movie-esque beat, with Benny the Butcher delivering the first verse: “Yo, murder music just for this type of shit that could ban us/ ‘Cause this what they gon’ play when they wipe they prints off they hammers.” Jadakiss comes with his distinctive rasp on the second verse — “Yeah, some come through the water (Uh-huh)/Some come through the border (Uh)/Some of them get...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy