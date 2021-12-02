ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Look & Feel Great this Holiday Season

 2 days ago
With the holiday season comes family gatherings, special events, and lots of parties – which also means a lot of photo ops and selfies! None of us like to take a photo that will end up all over social media when we don’t look and feel our best. Whether you will...

Gutter Care 101 with Roof Doctors

The beautiful colors of autumn fade as the leaves drop…right into your gutters. As those leaves break down, along with twigs, moss and other elements, they can clog your gutters. It’s tempting to leave them and think it’s unimportant. And you just cleaned them last year – that should be good enough for a while, right? Not quite.
Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
Morning Source – The Spark Collection

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Knott with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection is coming to A Moment’s Peace Holiday event on Wednesday, December 1, from 5 pm – 8 pm. Kelsey tells us Spark Collection is welded jewelry that is a custom fit for you. Selections include rings, bracelets, and necklaces all of which can be selected and created for you in about fifteen minutes.
Photo of the Day: November 30, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County.

