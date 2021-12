Inflation is surging. Supply chains are snarled. And yet economists predict that America s employers delivered another month of solid job growth in November on the strength of steady consumer spending.Beneath the headline figures on hiring and unemployment, though, lurks a potentially even more consequential question: Are more people who lost jobs to the pandemic recession finally coming off the sidelines to look for work again? Many more job-seekers are needed to help companies fill their open jobs and sustain the economy's growth.It's also a critical question for the Federal Reserve If the proportion of people who either...

