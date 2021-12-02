ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZJ2B_0dCKup6900
Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 60 organizations urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen’s seven-year conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the matter is urgent, particularly after the U.N. Human Rights Council voted in October to shut down its investigation into atrocities in Yemen. The Group of Eminent Experts had reported that potential war crimes have been committed by all sides. The Geneva-based council’s vote was a stinging defeat for Western nations and a victory for Russia, China, Bahrain and other countries.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the northern part of the country. That forced the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The more than 60 organizations said the Human Rights Council vote in October was the result of an aggressive lobbying campaign by Saudi Arabia, backed by the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition partner, and other allies.

“The international community cannot stand by and allow that vote to be the last word on accountability efforts for abuses and war crimes in Yemen,” the organizations said.

Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnès Callamard told a virtual press conference that parties to the conflict, including the Saudis and Houthis, “have committed atrocities with impunity, and there is seemingly no end in sight for this war.” That’s why, she said, “we have to act now.”

Every day, Callamard said, more people are being harmed and killed and the General Assembly “could save millions of lives” by taking action.

In their joint statement to the General Assembly’s 193 member nations, the rights groups and other organizations said the suffering inflicted on Yemeni civilians demands an investigative body “address impunity in the ongoing conflict and send a clear warning to perpetrators on all sides that they will be held accountable for war crimes and other serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

U.N. members should approve an investigative “mechanism” to demonstrate to the Yemeni people that the United Nations will not turn a blind eye to their suffering and that they support international accountability for crimes and abuses committed in Yemen, the statement said.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said the organizations will be going to capitals “to explain that, in light of the Saudi arm-twisting that killed the investigation by the U.N. Human Rights Council, the integrity of the U.N. human rights machinery, as well as many Yemeni lives, are at stake.”

“We are guardedly optimistic that we will have the votes in the General Assembly to create an investigative mechanism for Yemen,” Roth said. “So far, 45 governments have pronounced in favor, 34 against. Of the 114 that have abstained or have yet to take a position, we believe many of them can be persuaded to support an investigation for Yemen, much as they overwhelmingly supported an investigative mechanism for Syria in 2016.”

The General Assembly and the Security Council have previously taken similar action against widespread human rights abuses.

In December 2016, the assembly created an “International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism” to collect, preserve and analyze evidence and promote accountability for possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by Islamic State extremists in Syria.

In September 2017, the Security Council established an investigative team to support Iraqi efforts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by Islamic State extremists to be used in domestic courts or in investigations in third countries.

The Human Rights Council established a similar investigative mechanism for Myanmar following a military crackdown against Rohingya Muslims and allegations that government security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned houses amounting to possible crimes against humanity and genocide. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

GENEVA (Reuters) – Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen’s bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights...
POLITICS
New York Post

Lawmakers urge State to use ‘leverage’ to secure Yemen hostage release

The leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have called on the State Department to use “all available leverage” to secure the release of local staffers at the shuttered American embassy in Yemen who were detained earlier this month by Houthi rebels. “The Houthis’ actions are a clear violation of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Sudan group condemns UN’s call to support reinstated PM

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Roth
dallassun.com

UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce for Beijing 2022

New York [US], December 3 (ANI): The resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" was adopted on Friday by consensus and co-sponsored by 173 Member States at the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (GA) in New York. It calls...
SPORTS
AFP

UN says aid needs will surge in 2022 amid pandemic, conflict

The UN warned Thursday that the need for humanitarian aid was skyrocketing worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine. - Famine 'terrifying possibility' - Natural disasters and climate change also drove up displacement and humanitarian needs, as did the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, it found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

UN rights chief: Burkina Faso is facing a security crisis

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — If insecurity in Burkina Faso keeps up, the West African nation could spiral into a humanitarian and human rights “catastrophe,” the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, spoke to The Associated Press during her first visit...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Yemen#Crimes Against Humanity#Un General Assembly#Ap#The U N General Assembly#Western#Houthi#The Human Rights Council#Amnesty International#Saudis
UN News Centre

General Assembly reaffirms commitment to combat human trafficking

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated factors that fuel human trafficking such as poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence, the President of the UN General Assembly said on Monday, urging countries to boost efforts to prevent and respond to this “vile crime”. Abdulla Shahid was speaking at the opening of a two-day...
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Post-Election Fury Prompted a Warning from His General

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spent December 4 at the White House, attending meetings with the national security team and principals—all the while, thinking he'd be fired. The chain of command, and the entire national security leadership had been disrupted.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy