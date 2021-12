Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey gathered in quarterback Stetson Bennett’s pass behind the line of scrimmage and took off for the goal line. With Bulldogs offensive linemen clearing his path, McConkey sped through the heart of the Alabama defense, cradling the ball in his right arm. At the Alabama 18-yard line, he evaded cornerback Josh Jobe with a juke so sudden that Jobe barely even got his left hand on McConkey as he sprinted past. The Bulldogs faithful stuffed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium erupted when McConkey crossed the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO