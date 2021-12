A staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo of him saying he loved working for the vice president amid reports of turmoil in her office. David Gins, who works at deputy director of operations posted a photo of himself in his office, which has a photo of Ms Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. “Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job,” he tweeted.Afterward, he added “Just thought some of you should know,” with a smiley face emoji...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO