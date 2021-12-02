ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons’ A.J. Terrell needs another fine performance against Bucs

By Anfernee Patterson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Falcons (5-6) can take firm hold of second place in the NFC South and legitimize their playoff position with a upset of the Buccaneers (8-3). In their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sep. 19, Terrell, a Westlake High alum, left the game with a concussion. He finished the game with...

The Falcoholic

Week 11 Player of the Game: A.J. Terrell

It’s never easy or fun watching your team get smacked in front of the entire country on national television, but that’s what the Falcons put the fanbase through on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Atlanta came out with a completely unprepared and undermanned offense. Following a brutal offensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

A.J. Terrell is experiencing a complete breakout year

The Falcons defense played well enough for most of the New England game; in fact, if the offense had mustered anything at all, it would’ve been a great game. The offense, particularly Matt Ryan, was the only reason the Falcons were winning games. The past two weeks, they’ve been as much of the problem as the solution. This isn’t to say the defense is good by any stretch, but they have a few guys that can give Falcons fans hope moving forward.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cover 9@9: More picks to come for A.J. Terrell

He had seven passes defensed and one interception last season as a rookie. He has seven pass breakups and one interception this season with seven games to go. “The more he’s played, he’s gotten better,” Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke said recently. “He does a good job of working at it in practice. Football is one of those games where it’s a rep game, and the more you play and the more situations you’re in, the better you can (be).
NFL
State
Minnesota State
atlantafalcons.com

How 'prehab' has helped A.J. Terrell become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Being a first-round draft pick in the NFL comes with significant pressure. Instantly a player's life is changed. They become millionaires, sometimes move to a new city, and are expected to become a franchise cornerstone. So if a first-round pick is not an All-Pro or one...
NFL
buccaneers.com

5 Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

I don't know if you've looked at Brady's stats against Atlanta since, well, Week Two, but let me serve as your reminder: they're great. The 22-year league veteran is a perfect 9-0 against the Falcons in the regular and the postseason (I won't say it). In those games he's passed for 24 touchdowns, an average of 330.3 yards per game and an average rating of 114.2. Nothing suggests that won't continue as the Buccaneers get set to take on the Falcons for the second time this season. In their first meeting of 2021, Brady went off, passing for five touchdowns against no interceptions at home. Now, he'll take his show on the road against the league's 14th-ranked passing defense, which is thanks in large part to the play of cornerback A.J. Terrell.
NFL
Person
Matt Ryan
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
#Falcons#College Football Playoff#American Football#Bucs#Westlake High
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

