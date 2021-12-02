Falcons’ A.J. Terrell needs another fine performance against Bucs

I don't know if you've looked at Brady's stats against Atlanta since, well, Week Two, but let me serve as your reminder: they're great. The 22-year league veteran is a perfect 9-0 against the Falcons in the regular and the postseason (I won't say it). In those games he's passed for 24 touchdowns, an average of 330.3 yards per game and an average rating of 114.2. Nothing suggests that won't continue as the Buccaneers get set to take on the Falcons for the second time this season. In their first meeting of 2021, Brady went off, passing for five touchdowns against no interceptions at home. Now, he'll take his show on the road against the league's 14th-ranked passing defense, which is thanks in large part to the play of cornerback A.J. Terrell.

