Future & DJ Snake Join Forces on New Song ‘U Are My High’: Listen

While Sueco may tell a story of disappointment in ILLENIUM’s latest festival-ready anthem, for ILLENIUM fans in 2021, there’s hardly anything to be disappointed about. “Story Of My Life” is simply the cherry on top of an already impeccable year for the now Grammy-nominated artist. Since the track’s debut at Goldrush Festival in September, fans have been clamoring for an official release. Initially, the track’s feature remained under wraps, though a proper reveal came when Sueco joined ILLENIUM on stage during one of three sold-out nights at Red Rocks in early October. Many were surprised when the song was left off of the Fallen Embers Deluxe tracklist, but it only seems fitting that “Story Of My Life” gets its own moment in the sun after having been ILLENIUM’s go-to closer for much of this year’s latter half.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO