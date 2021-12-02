ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Future & DJ Snake Join Forces on New Song ‘U Are My High’: Listen

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in July, DJ Snake dropped a single called ‘You Are My High‘ which had a slightly unexpected sound as it...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Snake
Pitchfork

Bloc Party Announce New Album Alpha Games, Share New Song: Listen

Bloc Party have announced their new album Alpha Games with a new song called “Traps.” Their sixth studio album, Alpha Games was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan. It’s due out April 29 (via Infectious/BMG). Check out “Traps” below. Alpha Games is the follow-up to the band’s 2016 LP...
MUSIC
thefilmstage.com

Listen to Sparks’ Expanded Annette Soundtrack, Featuring 48 New Songs

The glow has not faded from Leos Carax’s Annette, which—if we’re really measuring these things—further certified its greatness as a year of white elephants, near-misses, and just-okays proceeded apace. While we await a Blu-ray release / hope the recent Amazon-Criterion union finds its logical manifestation, a bit more to feed the maw left by this earworm of a film: Sparks have released an expanded soundtrack, their tracklist ballooning from manageable 15 to overwhelming 63—spoken-word bits, Greek Chorus overdubs, and (most enticing for us superfans) the band’s early demos creating a more complete experience. The sublime in-film “So May We Start” will have to reside there, or just on YouTube with Spanish subtitles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My High#Atlanta
dancingastronaut.com

Skytech and Bassjackers Join Forces Big Room Blitz On ‘All My Love’

When two of the biggest names in big room get together you listen. And you turn it up to 11. Polish veteran Skytech and Dutch duo Bassjackers have teamed up “All My Love” a bombastic new single that fuses both outfits distinct sounds for an all-star style. The track comes out of the gate without holding back, going big with the bass lines and bigger with the 80s ephemera. Bassjacker’s signature style starts things off front-and-center with bouncy, upbeat basslines while Skytech‘s retro-wave melodies add creative flair to the festival sized proceedings. Infused with an 80s nostalgia but a 2010 big room style, “All My Love” is guaranteed to feel at home on the festival stage, at the club, or in a pair of headphones.
ROCK MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Baby & Future Join Nardo Wick on New Single ‘Me or Sum’: Listen

Florida rapper Nardo Wick is gearing to release his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? on Dec. 3rd but before that, he decides to drop a new single to build momentum. The ‘Who Want Smoke‘ hitmaker has recruited two of Atlanta’s biggest artists Lil Baby and Future on ‘Me or Sum’ which is almost like a conceptual track having two parts. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

ILLENIUM, Sueco join forces for anthemic ‘Story Of My Life’ featuring Trippie Redd

While Sueco may tell a story of disappointment in ILLENIUM’s latest festival-ready anthem, for ILLENIUM fans in 2021, there’s hardly anything to be disappointed about. “Story Of My Life” is simply the cherry on top of an already impeccable year for the now Grammy-nominated artist. Since the track’s debut at Goldrush Festival in September, fans have been clamoring for an official release. Initially, the track’s feature remained under wraps, though a proper reveal came when Sueco joined ILLENIUM on stage during one of three sold-out nights at Red Rocks in early October. Many were surprised when the song was left off of the Fallen Embers Deluxe tracklist, but it only seems fitting that “Story Of My Life” gets its own moment in the sun after having been ILLENIUM’s go-to closer for much of this year’s latter half.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Collaborate on New Song ‘Just Look Up’: Listen

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have collaborated on a brand new track called ‘Just Look Up’ which was first teased last month. The track is one of the new songs featured on Netflix’s Don’t Look Up soundtrack. Directed by Adam McKay, the dark comedy features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as cameos from Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, and Timothée Chalamet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hiphop-n-more.com

Apple Music Releases 2021 Year-End Charts: BTS Wins ‘Top Streamed Song’

Apart from announcing the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards recognizing the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture, Apple Music has also unveiled its Top 100 charts today for 2021. Some of the key year-end charts the streaming service is sharing are: Top Streamed...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Releases New Song ‘Little Havana’ Feat. Willie Falcon & The-Dream — Listen

We’re just one week away from the release of a new Rick Ross album. Richer Than I Ever Been is set to drop on the 10th of December and fans are excited. Rozay dropped off ‘Outlawz‘ with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan a few weeks back and tonight, he’s back with a second preview of the LP. This time, he teams up with The-Dream for ‘Little Havana’, which features a clip of Willie Falcon, the infamous drug kingpin, talking at the beginning.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Brent Faiyaz Shares New Song “Mercedes”: Listen

Brent Faiyaz is back with a new single called “Mercedes.” Faiyaz produced the song with his Sonder bandmate Atu. Give it a listen to the new song below. Faiyaz released his latest project Fuck the World last year. More recently, he’s collaborated with Drake on “Wasting Time,” Tyler, the Creator on “Gravity,” Baby Keem on a new version of “Lost Souls,” Meek Mill on the Expensive Pain track “Halo,” and Tems on “Found.” In addition, back in March, Faiyaz released the solo single “Show U Off.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cordae and Lil Wayne Join Forces on New Single "Sinister"

Cordae has teamed up with Lil Wayne for his newest single, “Sinister.”. Produced by Hit-Boy, the two-and-a-half-minute cut also arrives with accompanying music video helmed by Edgar Esteves, which sees Weezy and Cordae turning Hi-Level, the latter’s newest record label, into a successful project. “Sinister” is set to appear on...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans”: Listen

Kim Gordon has shared a new track titled “Grass Jeans.” Throughout the month of December, all proceeds from the song will benefit Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit that pays for Texans’ travel to abortion clinics. Recorded alongside touring bandmates Sterling Laws, Sarah Register, and Camilla Charlesworth, “Grass Jeans” is Gordon’s first new music since her 2019 solo debut No Home Record.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Polo G Releases ‘Hall of Fame 2.0’ Album Ft. Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, More: Stream

Polo G announced a couple of weeks ago that he will be releasing Hall of Fame 2.0, a deluxe version of his Hall of Fame album. The project is led by the first single ‘Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)‘, which sampled Michael Jackson’s 1988 classic of the same name (‘Smooth Criminal’), and also included some of MJ’s lyrics. The label is heavily promoting the track on radio and elsewhere at the moment.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown Shares New Song Clip ‘Whiskey Sour’

Kane Brown is working on new music, and this morning (12/1) he shared a snippet of a new song he is working on called “Whiskey Sour.”. Kane wrote on Instagram along with a bit of the song, “Whiskey sour 🥃.”. See that post HERE. Brown’s 35 second post of the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grimes Shares New Song “Player of Games”: Listen

Grimes is back with a new single. It’s called “Player of Games,” and it’s featured in the new season of the video game Rocket League. Grimes produced the new song alongside Illangelo. Check it out below. The single arrives after Grimes’ formation of a new AI girl group called NPC,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy