Dorchester County, SC

Boil water advisory issued for customers in Dorchester County

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory was issued Thursday in Dorchester County due to a water line break.

According to Dorchester County officials, customers residing in Planters Knoll, Cumberland Way, Quail Hollow Court, Honeysuckle Lake Drive, Pleasant Ridge Drive are asked to vigorously boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking.

Repairs are expected to last about three hours.

Once repairs are complete, a notification will be sent as soon as the water is safe for consumption.

Those that have questions are asked to call customer service at (843) 832-0075 or (843) 563-0075.

