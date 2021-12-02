ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Watch Alabama fans react to the final play of the 2021 Iron Bowl

By Patrick Greenfield
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama showed us they have a knack for doing the unthinkable. Can the Crimson Tide keep the magic rolling against...

www.al.com

Comments / 7

Big Dog 1
1d ago

I played at Auburn and the coaches blew this game. With that being said I hope Alabama wins against Georgia.

Reply(1)
8
Related
AL.com

Alabama delivers unstoppable brilliance in SEC championship game

There was a moment in the first half of the SEC championship game that defined this latest soul-stomping victory for Alabama against Georgia. It wasn’t when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left before halftime, although that was the most important score of No.3 Alabama’s 41-24 stunner here in Atlanta and — for those who track such things — the Crimson Tide’s second consecutive half of football to feature a Young-led touchdown down drive with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

John Metchie leaves SEC championship game with injury

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie appeared to injure his leg late in the second quarter of Saturday’s SEC championship game against Georgia. Metchie went to the locker room shortly before halftime with a trainer and team doctor. Coach Nick Saban later told CBS that Metchie would not return to the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
AL.com

SEC Championship Game by the numbers: Alabama enjoys Atlanta, December

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama (11-1) 3 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Coaches in SEC history have a better overall winning percentage or a better winning percentage in conference regular-season games than Alabama’s Nick Saban, who is the only coach ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart in those categories (among coaches with at least five seasons in the league). In 20 seasons at LSU and Alabama, Saban has a 229-40 on-the-field record in all games -- an .851 winning percentage -- and a 134-28 on-the-field record in conference regular-season games -- an .827 winning percentage. In six seasons at Georgia, Smart has a 64-14 record in all games – an .821 winning percentage – and a 40-9 record in conference regular-season games – an .816 winning percentage.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What Kirby Smart said after another loss to Alabama

Same story, different year for Kirby Smart coaching against Alabama. The former Crimson Tide assistant lost for a third time against Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, this time 41-24 in the SEC championship. The result was more stunning in the margin than anything as the No. 3 Tide scored on five straight possessions to turn a 10-0 deficit into a three-score win.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
AL.com

Still kicking, Alabama’s Karate Kids bring resiliency to fight

When Alabama receiver John Metchie III crossed the goal line to win one of the most exciting Iron Bowls of them all, he celebrated by striking a curious but familiar pose. Metchie faced Auburn’s student section and did his best impersonation of the most famous martial arts scene in Hollywood history. You know the one, the crane kick from “Karate Kid.” There have been better movies featuring the martial arts, sure. “Bloodsport,” obviously, and “Kill Bill.” “The Matrix” is up there, too, and so is “Enter the Dragon.” Personal favorite: “Drunken Master,” starring Jackie Chan.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Nick Saban: John Metchie ‘probably gonna be out’ after injury

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie is “probably gonna be out” after suffering a leg injury in Saturday’s SEC championship game, coach Nick Saban said. Saban did not elaborate further on Metchie’s injury or timetable. “I think we have some young guys that are going to get opportunities now,” Saban said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss agree on new contract

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have agreed on a new contract, the school announced Saturday. No details on the length of the new deal or any salary increase for Kiffin were disclosed, though the Clarion-Ledger reported that one year has been added to Kiffin’s contract in keeping with Mississippi law regarding public employees. The former Alabama offensive coordinator and Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic head coach was previously under contract through 2024 at better than $4.5 million per season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Iron Bowl#Unthinkable#American Football
AL.com

AL.com college football staff picks for Week 14

The 2021 college football season has reached championship week, and also the end of the line for AL.com’s staff picks for another year. The conference championship games are at center stage, with most folks keeping an eye on the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and AAC title contests. The four teams that reach the College Football Playoff should come out of those four games, with an outside shot idle Notre Dame or Ohio State creeps in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Live updates: No. 21 Auburn basketball vs. Yale

Welcome back to Auburn Arena, where No. 21 Auburn looks to keep up its hot play in nonconference action as it takes on the reigning Ivy League champion Yale. Auburn has won three in a row since its first loss of the season (a double-overtime setback to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis) and will look to make it four straight as it takes on Yale for the first time in program history. The Tigers (6-1) and Bulldogs (5-4) are set to tip off at 1 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Alabama has to do facing No. 3 Gonzaga

A small Catholic school near the eastern border of Washington, Gonzaga isn’t the most likely athletic Goliath standing next to the University of Alabama. Yet in the 23 years under Mark Few, this program from Spokane went from a quality midmajor into a national power. After falling one win short of the elusive perfect season in April, the Bulldogs started the season No. 1 before a Friday loss to Duke pushed them back to No. 3.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from the regular season

Ten numbers from the SEC’s 89th football regular season as the conference prepares to crown its champion in the league title game between Alabama and Georgia on Saturday:. 2 Biggest comebacks in school history were achieved by Mississippi State during the 2021 season. In the Bulldogs’ 35-34 victory over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4, Mississippi State came from 20 points down by scoring three TDs in the final 12:01 to win its season-opener. The Bulldogs topped that in their 43-34 victory over Auburn on Nov. 13. The Tigers led 28-3 in the second quarter before MSU scored the game’s next 40 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Takeaways from No. 21 Auburn’s 86-64 win against Yale

Yale’s August Mahoney got the ball in the paint, with his back to the basket, on an inlet pass from the perimeter with about 7 minutes to play in the first half against Auburn. Mahoney was open, with the nearest defender feet away. Instead of turning and going up for...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
156K+
Followers
40K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy