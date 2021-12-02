Watch Alabama fans react to the final play of the 2021 Iron Bowl

Welcome back to Auburn Arena, where No. 21 Auburn looks to keep up its hot play in nonconference action as it takes on the reigning Ivy League champion Yale. Auburn has won three in a row since its first loss of the season (a double-overtime setback to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis) and will look to make it four straight as it takes on Yale for the first time in program history. The Tigers (6-1) and Bulldogs (5-4) are set to tip off at 1 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO