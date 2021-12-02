FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 13

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
The Minnesota Vikings traded for tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets days after Irv Smith Jr. was lost for all of the 2021 season. The transaction cost the Vikings a 2022 4th-Rounder in exchange for Herndon and an extra 6th-Round pick. That deal was met with disdain...
An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”. Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
