Consistency is what it will take for the Winnipeg Jets to see a more successful penalty kill. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. “Obviously, we’re not happy with it, it’s cost us some games,” defenceman Dylan DeMelo said after Winnipeg’s hour-long skate at BellMTS Iceplex on Sunday. “I would just say overall consistency with it. If we have a good game, just continue with that. I think guys are trying and working hard. Maybe just some details or getting that clear or getting that stick on the puck, things like that that could help. Maybe getting a save — not saying our goalies have been letting any of those goals in or anything like that, they’ve done a great job.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO