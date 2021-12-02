Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Remains unavailable

Samuel (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game in Carolina. Samuel's return to practice Friday on a limited basis gave him a chance to suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 5, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ultimately, that single session wasn't enough for Washington to trot Samuel out there, but he is drawing closer to making his third appearance of the campaign. The team's next game is Monday, Nov. 29 against the Seahawks, giving him more than a week to get healthy enough for game action. Still, coach Ron Rivera relayed to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post on Friday that Washington will "still stick to that pitch count no matter what" once Samuel is cleared to play.

13 DAYS AGO