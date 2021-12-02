Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Remains unavailable

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help the Florida Panthers remain perfect at home with a 5-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Owen Tippett, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who improved to 13-2-3...
Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami, but he will start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday, in his third appearance since rejoining the Panthers in early November. Newton completed just 5 of 21 passes with a touchdown and interception before being substituted for P.J. Walker in a 33-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told the media Monday that Cam Newton will remain the team's starting quarterback in Week 14 despite his benching during the team's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. What It Means:. Cam's Week 12 performance was dreadful enough to get him benched in...
Samuel (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game in Carolina. Samuel's return to practice Friday on a limited basis gave him a chance to suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 5, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ultimately, that single session wasn't enough for Washington to trot Samuel out there, but he is drawing closer to making his third appearance of the campaign. The team's next game is Monday, Nov. 29 against the Seahawks, giving him more than a week to get healthy enough for game action. Still, coach Ron Rivera relayed to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post on Friday that Washington will "still stick to that pitch count no matter what" once Samuel is cleared to play.
Schwartz (concussion) won't play Sunday night against the Ravens, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Schwartz, who also missed this past Sunday's game against the Lions, now will target a return to action following the Browns' bye week, when the team faces the Ravens again on Sunday, Dec. 12. With Schwartz out and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) listed as questionable, Rashard Higgins and perhaps Ja'Marcus Bradley are candidates for added WR snaps this weekend.
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will not play Friday against the Lightning, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. It's unclear what Jarnkrok is dealing with but he'll miss at least one game after suffering an injury against Carolina on Wednesday. Until another update is available, he'll be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with Florida.
Pitt’s progress; patience pays off for ACC Coastal champions PITTSBURGH (AP) — Randy Juhl was kidding, sort of. The longtime Pittsburgh administrator was serving as the school’s interim athletic director in the winter of 2014 when the Panthers hired Pat Narduzzi to give the program a jolt after Paul Chryst headed home to Wisconsin. Shortly after Narduzzi was introduced, Juhl […]
Hassenauer (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Hassenauer suffered the pectoral injury last week against the Chargers and will be sidelined for at least one game.
Barkov (knee) is still considered week-to-week despite getting on the ice Monday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Barkov has already missed five games due to his knee problem and figures to be sidelined for at least another three contests. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old center was riding a 10-game point streak during which he racked up seven goals and five assists.
Anunoby (hip) is out against the Celtics on Sunday, according to Aaron Rose of SI.com. Anunoby will have sat out six games because of soreness concerning his left hip. Considering teammates Gary Trent (calf) and Khem Birch (knee) are also unavailable, there is a good chance another start could be given to Precious Achiuwa -- who scored 26 points across his last two games.
Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers offense could not get anything going in Sunday’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but Panthers coach Matt Rhule is not planning on benching Newton, despite taking him out of the game for P.J. Walker in the second half. “I’m not making any changes,”...
Turner (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports. Turner hasn't felt 100 percent the past few days while dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he won't suit up Monday as a result. Goga Bitadze should take on an increased role for the Pacers in his absence.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State will be without 19 players for the game against That Team Up North this afternoon. On the offensive side, the Buckeyes will be without running back Master Teague for the fourth time this season. Cornerback Sevyn Banks, who did not play last week against...
Larsson (COVID-19 protocols) did not travel with the team to Winnipeg for Monday's game, per NHL.com. Larsson is planning to meet the Coyotes in Minnesota on Tuesday but it's unclear if he'll be ready to return. The veteran forward has now missed the last seven games.
Comments / 0