The Washington Football Team moved to 5-6 on Monday night with their 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and their three-game win streak has now catapulted them into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They couldn't have won without running back J.D. McKissic, as he scored both of Washington's two touchdowns, but he exited the game early in the fourth quarter after a scary collision with defensive back Quandre Diggs.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO