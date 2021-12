Raleigh, N.C. — A potentially confusing election season kicks off Monday with the start of filing, meaning candidates can put in paperwork to run for a slew of offices. North Carolina has a U.S. Senate race in 2022, 14 congressional races, 170 General Assembly races and a slate of judicial, district attorney, county and school board races. Because lawmakers redrew districts this year, more names on your ballot may be unfamiliar – either because you're in a new district or due to the game of musical chairs this sort of shuffling sets off.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO