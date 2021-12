INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash last month on the far south side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Stillcrest Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. During their investigation, they learned the suspect vehicle in the crash was registered to an off-duty IMPD officer. That officer, later identified as Gregory Ressino, was not in the vehicle when it was located.

