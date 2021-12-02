ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Assistant principal accused of working as principal at another school — 400 miles away

By Julia Marnin
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former assistant principal is accused of holding a second job as a principal at another school — simultaneously — 400 miles away. While working as a middle school assistant principal in Washington, D.C., Michael Redmond took on a second full-time position as a principal at a school in Providence, Rhode...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

DC Principal Took In-Person Job While Working Remotely: Ethics Board

The assistant principal of a D.C. school simultaneously worked as the principal of a school in Rhode Island for more than four months before getting caught and losing both jobs, District ethics board documents say. Michael Redmond II worked online as assistant principal of Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wilsonpost.com

Baird assistant principal Amber Gailbreath honored

Walter J. Baird Assistant Principal Dr. Amber Gailbreath was selected as the Tennessee Association of Secondary Schools Assistant Principal of the Year for Middle Tennessee. Gailbreath has been an assistant principal at Walter J. Baird since 2018. She primarily works with curriculum and teacher effectiveness. Gailbreath was previously an assistant...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Rhode Island State
ocala-news.com

Oakcrest Elementary School’s principal, assistant principal named top administrators in county

Oakcrest Elementary School’s principal and assistant principal were announced as Marion County’s top school administrators. Christine Sandy, principal at Oakcrest Elementary School (1112 NE 28th Street in Ocala), was honored as the 2022 Principal of the Year. The school’s assistant principal, Sarah Dobbs, was also recognized as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wgbh.org

Boston fires assistant principal, refers case to police

The new assistant head of school at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Boston has been terminated for allegedly having sexually inappropriate content on his city-owned laptop, GBH News has learned. The Boston Public Schools said it cannot disclose the name of the former employee due to an ongoing...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principal#Education Department#Mathematics#Kramer Middle School#Dcps#Mcclatchy News
The 74

From School Board Recalls to Ballot Upsets, a New Era for Education Politics?

From the ways education influenced pivotal off-year elections to rising parent activism surrounding school boards and curriculum to districts innovating with new approaches to career training in hopes of re-engaging disconnected students, November was a busy month for local education coverage with national implications.  Here were our ten most read and shared articles this month […]
EDUCATION
wpde.com

Elementary school principal in Florence receives top honor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Elementary Middle School Assistant Principal Amy McAllister is 2022 South Carolina's Middle School Level Assistant Principal of the Year. South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presented the award to McAllister Wednesday during a ceremony at her school. SCASA website said the organization is the...
FLORENCE, SC
Washington Post

The principal is cleaning the bathroom: Schools reel with staff shortages.

Months after the school year began, districts across the country have yet to solve crippling staff shortages that have forced a range of drastic adjustments. In Vermont, school board members are grabbing sponges and buckets to help the short-staffed custodial crew. In Nevada, principals are covering classrooms and vacuuming hallways — one even cleaning toilets. In Massachusetts, National Guard troops have climbed behind the wheel to get kids from home to school. Around the country, teachers are missing planning periods to cover for absent colleagues, and the demand for substitutes has skyrocketed.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Crookston Daily Times

Washington School Principal Oliver: The Two Secrets to School Success!

I have truly been in education for decades! …first as a teacher and now as the proud principal of Washington School. Washington School houses ECFE, School Readiness and Kindergarten. I am now privileged to see former students bringing their children to Washington School! There are many things that have changed in education throughout the years but there are some things that remain constant…the two secrets to school success! I want to share these two secrets with parents. They stand the test of time, and are not really secrets at all, but lead students to success in school!
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
Independent Tribune

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) announced that Dr. Adam Auerbach, principal of Concord High School, was selected as the 2021-2022 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. Superintendent John Kopicki surprised Auerbach at school with the announcement Monday, Sept. 20. Auerbach's family including his wife and two children were there to congratulate him.
CONCORD, NC
Globe Gazette

John Adams' Cooling awarded Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year

Mason City School District's Lori Cooling was selected on Monday as the 2021-2022 Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year. Cooling is the Associate Principal and Activities Director at John Adams Middle School. As Iowa’s recipient, Cooling is a candidate for National Assistant Principal of the Year, an award sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a press release.
IOWA STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Ellis Middle School Principal Jessica Cabeen named 2021 K-12 Dive Principal of the Year

Ellis Middle School principal Jessica Cabeen has been named the recipient of the 2021 K-12 Dive Principal of the Year Award. Cabeen, who has been principal at Ellis since 2018 and who was also the former head of Woodson Kindergarten Center was selected from a small pool of finalists thanks to recommendations from teachers, community members, and former Austin superintendent David Krenz.
AUSTIN, MN
kazu.org

Parents are scrambling after schools suddenly cancel class over staffing and burnout

Two weeks' notice: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in North Carolina voted on Oct. 28 to close schools on Nov. 12 for a "day of kindness, community and connection." Five days' notice: On the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 17, Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan announced that schools would be closed the following Monday and Tuesday, extending Thanksgiving break for a full week. The district cited rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy