Everyone on the planet needs food to live. But I’ve got some rather startling stats that won’t make your mouth water, but your eyes instead!. The world currently produces enough food to feed way more than it’s population of 7.7 billion. But can you guess which country in 2020 had 27.5 million households finding it hard to afford or get food? To top that, studies suggest the U.S. wastes hundreds of billions of pounds of food worth hundreds of billions of dollars every year by just throwing it away. So how do we stop this massive waste?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO