Pastor Corey Brooks and state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) are joining forces in bringing hope to a Chicago neighborhood. “Ten years ago, I set out on a journey to tear down a motel and we were successful in that,” Brooks said at a recent new conference highlighting the surge in violence across much of the city. “Now, here we are ten years later. We're not trying to tear anything down, we're trying to build something up and we're here on this rooftop because we're trying to bring attention and awareness to violence and we're trying to invite everyone that we possibly can.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO