Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

 4 days ago

Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday in announcing its new strategy to fight the disease. Over generations, “structural inequities have resulted in...

Biden says HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans — including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who his administration says are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected.
Biden ramps up efforts to tackle HIV and AIDS in revised national strategy

The Biden administration announced an updated national strategy on HIV and AIDS Wednesday to provide a "whole-of-government" response to the virus and ultimately end the epidemic by 2030. Why it matters: The updated strategy on HIV and AIDS, announced on World AIDS Day, comes 40 years since the U.S. Centers...
HIV Rates Fall Among Gay White Americans, But Not Minorities

Some progress has been made in the U.S. fight against HIV, with new infections falling among white gay and bisexual men over the past decade. But their Black and Hispanic counterparts did not see that advance, health officials say. The continuing inequities show up in a new report from the...
Letter: Why it's important to keep fighting HIV/AIDS

When I joined IC RED in 2019 — a University of Iowa student organization dedicated to raising awareness, erasing stigmas, and defeating HIV/AIDS — I knew I had joined the right organization where I could use my voice to make a big impact. As a global health studies major, I...
World AIDS Day report a "wake-up call" in fight against HIV

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In its latest World Aids Day report, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warns millions of lives could be lost globally by the end of the decade if action isn't taken to address inequalities in the fight against the virus. What You Need To...
Biden marks World AIDS Day with new national strategy

During a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the President said the new strategy "centers around the kind of innovative community-driven solutions that we know will work." "It's a plan to make sure that the latest advances in HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment are available to everyone regardless...
AIDS United’s President and CEO Praises New National HIV/AIDS Strategy

The White House announced Wednesday President Biden’s National HIV/AIDS Strategy to end the HIV epidemic, which included a proposed budget of $670 million. The plan also called for cross-agency coordination across the executive branch. Following a White House event commemorating World AIDS Day, Jesse Milan Jr., president and CEO of...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
