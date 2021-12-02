ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

howardbeachapothecary.com
 4 days ago

Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday in announcing its new strategy...

howardbeachapothecary.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Biden says HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans — including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who his administration says are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Letter: Why it's important to keep fighting HIV/AIDS

When I joined IC RED in 2019 — a University of Iowa student organization dedicated to raising awareness, erasing stigmas, and defeating HIV/AIDS — I knew I had joined the right organization where I could use my voice to make a big impact. As a global health studies major, I...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Aids#Aids#Racism#Roadblock#The Associated Press#Ap
howardbeachapothecary.com

HIV Rates Fall Among Gay White Americans, But Not Minorities

Some progress has been made in the U.S. fight against HIV, with new infections falling among white gay and bisexual men over the past decade. But their Black and Hispanic counterparts did not see that advance, health officials say. The continuing inequities show up in a new report from the...
HEALTH
Bay News 9

World AIDS Day report a "wake-up call" in fight against HIV

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In its latest World Aids Day report, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warns millions of lives could be lost globally by the end of the decade if action isn't taken to address inequalities in the fight against the virus. What You Need To...
HEALTH
poz.com

AIDS United’s President and CEO Praises New National HIV/AIDS Strategy

The White House announced Wednesday President Biden’s National HIV/AIDS Strategy to end the HIV epidemic, which included a proposed budget of $670 million. The plan also called for cross-agency coordination across the executive branch. Following a White House event commemorating World AIDS Day, Jesse Milan Jr., president and CEO of...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
ilo.org

ILO and Gallup to publish new report on HIV/AIDS discrimination

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Gallup, the global analytics and polling organization, will publish a report on 30 November that highlights the level of stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV and AIDS. The ILO Global HIV Discrimination in the World...
HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy