ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

Man accused of elderly abuse and neglect in Coffee County

By Cody Giles
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evct5_0dCKqstA00

ENTERPRISE, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The lights are out at Tyler Dalton-Perry’s house as he sitting behind bars facing several charges related to elder abuse from events around November 20.

According to Enterprise police, Dalton-Perry is accused of prohibiting the victim, Ms. Perry, from having any visitors.

On top of this, he would threaten to shoot anyone who tried to help the victim by telling them he would “pop a cap” in them.

Police say he also kept the heat off in the house.

Retired deputy killed during domestic violence call brought back to Wilcox County

The accused also carried a pistol at all times, making the victim fearful of her safety in her own home.

The daughter of the victim didn’t say much when questioned by WDHN, but she did say she didn’t want to go on camera because her mother had been through enough and didn’t want to put her through more.

Tyler Dalton-Perry was found in violation of section 13a-6-194 of the code of Alabama 1975, which details what elder abuse in the third degree encompasses and the crime’s classification, being a Class A misdemeanor.

Perry’s is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Teenager shot at Vestavia Hills church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was shot inside a Vestavia Hills church gymnasium on Friday night. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Altadena Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. An 18-year-old […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday. According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Escaped Baldwin County inmate captured

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for an inmate who walked off his work detail in Baldwin County is over. Jonathan Singleton, who walked away from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Training Center on Thursday while mowing grass, was found on the Styx River Friday morning and taken into custody. Singleton’s escape was first reported […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Enterprise, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Coffee County, AL
City
Enterprise, AL
Coffee County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested after baby found abandoned in Alabama Walmart

NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — Police say a woman who was seen pushing a shopping cart with a baby inside was arrested on drug charges after the child was found abandoned inside a Walmart store in Alabama. Northport police say 37-year-old Melissa A. Smith of Tuscaloosa was arrested on marijuana possession and other charges after store […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in car-to-car shooting that killed young woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a suspect Friday in a deadly car-to-car shooting that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Cemetary Lane on Nov. 8. Jesse T. Dixon, Jr., 22, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Police say Canyra Osborne, 20, […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Abuse#Elder Abuse#Domestic Violence#Weather#Wdhn
WKRG News 5

Man searches for lost dog after car crash in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a furry face John Marshall hopes to see again soon. “She’s like losing one of my children. She’s my heart,” said John Marshall, who lost his dog last month.  His dog Cassie is lost somewhere on the Eastern Shore. Marshall says it was Nov. 16 when he crashed his car […]
DAPHNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRG News 5

Firefighters extinguish overnight house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters extinguished an overnight house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue says the fire started at a home in the 3200 block of Center Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The home was unoccupied and no one was injured. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Wilmer man dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler on AL-158

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old Wilmer man was killed when his truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on AL-158 in Prichard Friday morning. At about 5:47 a.m., Leslie Clarence Collings was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford F-150 he was driving struck the trailer of a 2018 International tractor-trailer, Alabama Law Enforcement […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Crestview woman critically injured in rollover crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 55-year-old Crestview woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash on County Road 393 Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash just south of Shoal River at about 10:30 a.m. Dec 3. Troopers say the woman drove off the roadway and overcorrected, which caused her SUV […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy