Man shot in Seattle’s Holly Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was hurt in a shooting in Seattle’s Holly Park neighborhood early Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 7500 block of 40th Avenue South.

Seattle police said two men had been sitting in a parked car when another vehicle approached them and someone inside opened fire, hitting the victim.

The men then drove to the 3900 block of Othello Street and called 911. One man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

