UPS has already kicked things into high gear this year but, did you know the drivers actually go through a boot-camp before making all of those holiday deliveries. It’s to help speed their holiday service. UPS hired 12-thousand delivery drivers this year and all will get a week-long intensive “boot camp” training that helps them learn the routine, handle safety and obstacles like slippery floors or sidewalks and timing, such as making a delivery in 90 seconds. The company says about 20 percent of candidates make it through the boot camp. Speed and accuracy are important…drivers can have up to 200 stops a day during the holidays.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO