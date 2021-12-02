Cozying up with books: Our 2021 book show

The last two years have shown us that we need our feelings to have an outlet outside of our heads and hearts. Our children especially need an avenue to channel their feelings in a positive and safe environment. Paula B. Weiss entered the world of storytelling in 2002, after she and her daughter Adah, attended a women’s interfaith dinner and was seated next to Gertrude Johnson, founder of the Interfaith Story Circle. Mrs. Johnson invited them to the next story circle. Adah was a delightful yet shy eleven year old who enjoyed the Story Circle activities. Adah grew to be a headliner in the group and one of the youngest contributors.

