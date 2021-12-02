ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Cozying up with books: Our 2021 book show

By Mikaela Lefrak
vpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive call-in discussion: This hour, we look back on a year in books. A panel...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Daily News

BOOKS & LITERATURE
laconianh.gov

Talking Books

The Talking Books Program is funded in part by the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). Borrow the easy-to-use audio player and get books through the mail. Or listen anytime on your mobile device and many e-readers. For more information, visit...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Carol Durant

Book: Our Stories Connect: Children at the Well Guidebook

The last two years have shown us that we need our feelings to have an outlet outside of our heads and hearts. Our children especially need an avenue to channel their feelings in a positive and safe environment. Paula B. Weiss entered the world of storytelling in 2002, after she and her daughter Adah, attended a women’s interfaith dinner and was seated next to Gertrude Johnson, founder of the Interfaith Story Circle. Mrs. Johnson invited them to the next story circle. Adah was a delightful yet shy eleven year old who enjoyed the Story Circle activities. Adah grew to be a headliner in the group and one of the youngest contributors.
State
Vermont State
WHIZ

The Book Was Better….

The book was better. It’s a common phrase used when discussing literature made into television shows or movies. It’s also the name of the new book club that’s a partnership between the Muskingum County Library System and Ohio University Zanesville. While the club is for those 18 and older, it focuses on books written for young adults. A spokesperson for the library system said there is a large group of adults reading YA fiction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
huntnewsnu.com

Column: 10 books to finish up the fall

With fall well underway, nothing beats curling up with a good book on a chilly evening. Thriller, mystery and horror genres mark the shift from warm and sunny days to cold and windy ones. Here’s a list of some great spooky page turners that will not only keep readers engrossed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

Book Bonanza offers year-end wrap-up of books

Schaumburg Township District Library is reviewing the year in books with Book Bonanza: Year-End Edition on Monday, Dec. 6. Join the Schaumburg Library's Fiction Librarians to hear about some of their favorite 2021 books. You'll also learn about new and upcoming titles that have the librarians buzzing. You'll surely leave this event with some titles to add to your to-read list.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
#Librarians
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

20 of our favorite new books from 2021, a year with no shortage of options

Whether last year's shutdowns encouraged authors to write more or not, it's clear that publishers were able to provide a year's worth of wonderful titles. Sales of books in 2021 were even higher than the year before, when readers and writers alike spent much time isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The NPD BookScan showed that as of Nov. 13, year-to-date sales were 11% higher than the year before and up 20% over 2019.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Guardian

The best books of 2021, chosen by our guest authors

Author of Klara and the Sun (Faber) The beautiful, horrible world of Mariana Enriquez, as glimpsed in The Dangers of Smoking in Bed (Granta), with its disturbed adolescents, ghosts, decaying ghouls, the sad and angry homeless of modern Argentina, is the most exciting discovery I’ve made in fiction for some time. Horrifying in another way, Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott’s Failures of State (Mudlark) is a brilliantly presented indictment of the UK’s fumbling attempt to meet the Covid challenge. Read alongside Jeremy Farrar’s more personal Spike: The Virus v The People (Profile) and Michael Lewis’s compelling The Premonition (Allen Lane), we see a disturbing common trait emerging in our country and others: the unwillingness to prioritise people’s lives over ideas and ingrained structures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lizmarieblog.com

Welcome Cozy White Cottage Seasons, My Second Design Book!

The day is FINALLY here! My second book a part of the Cozy White Cottage Series, Cozy White Cottage Seasons is officially out for all to read and enjoy! It has been a long time coming and I wanted to take this time to reflect on the very long journey that we took to get here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Reclamation' shows how finding your roots can be complicated

Sometimes, you feel like a tree. Like a sentinel standing tall, you bend with the wind but never break. Small children climb on you, and you receive them with arms open; your exterior is tough but what’s inside is smooth and strong. Sometimes, you feel like a tree: as in the new book “Reclamation” by Gayle Jessup White, your roots spring from complicated soil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New York Public Library Best Books of 2021

The Adult category includes numerous genre titles, with Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (Tor), Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine), and Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor (Tordotcom), plus many more. The Teen category has Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen), Dustborn by Erin Bowman (Clarion), and Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers), among others.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

30+ Gifts For Kids Who Love to Read, From Book Lights to Cozy Reading Nook Accessories

Buying a gift for someone who loves to read can be so fun! If you've got a little bookworm on your hands and are looking to get them a special gift that isn't necessarily an addition to their personal library this holiday season, there are so many other book-related items that any young reader would be excited to receive. From reading lights and a book subscription box to cozy reading nook accessories and a game that helps boost their knowledge of sight words, these gifts think outside the box for those whose favorite hobby is getting lost in a story.
SHOPPING
thebuzzmagazines.com

The Best Nonfiction Books of 2021

Last week, I wrote about the best historical fiction novels of 2021. This week, I am focusing on my favorite nonfiction books of the year. So many interesting and entertaining nonfiction titles were published in 2021, and I had a very hard time narrowing down my favorites. As I did in 2020, I found that nonfiction kept me engaged and focused on something other than the news.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Green Valley News and Sun

BOOK REVIEWS

There are 10 of them in the large raft. It’s been days since the vessel they were on exploded. In addition to the billionaire owner of the massive, lavishly appointed yacht, the stranded occupants include a Haitian cook, a deckhand, and a little girl they’ve named Alice — since she has not spoken. They are short on supplies, there has been no spotting of anticipated search planes, and the fins of feared predators have been noticed more than once.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

34 Books You Need to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

Whether you love a good thriller or you've been eagerly awaiting the next Game of Thrones-style fantasy epic to hit the small screen, there's a must-see book-to-TV adaptation coming your way in 2022. Hollywood's love affair with the world of books is showing no signs of slowing down, with the upcoming year boasting 30-plus adaptations for bibliophiles to look forward to.
TV SHOWS
wyso.org

Book Nook: Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart

I did my first interview with Gary Shteyngart 19 years ago. He was on a. book tour for his first novel and he came out to our studios in Yellow. Springs to talk about it. I'll never forget that day. He was hilarious. And I knew right then that Gary...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
uscannenbergmedia.com

Exploring the meaning of life in ‘The Midnight Library’

TW: mentions of suicide ideation and attempted suicide. Somewhere between life and death, Nora Seed finds herself wandering the marble hallways of a never-ending library; “The Midnight Library.”. English novelist and author of ”The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, has written several fiction and non-fiction books. Regardless of their genre, his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

