The University of Richmond men’s basketball team beat Georgia State University with a score of 94-78. Junior forward Tyler Burton led the way for the Spiders with 20 points. Richmond’s bench posted 45 points, its most versus a Division I opponent in the last seven seasons. The Spiders shot 16-29 from three-point range, tying the Robins Center team record for three-pointers in a game. Graduate student guard Nick Sherod finished with 16 points, while senior forward Matt Grace added 14. Graduate student forward Grant Golden scored 15 points and had five rebounds and four assists. Graduate student forward Nathan Cayo registered a career-best six assists, tied with graduate student guard Jacob Gilyard for the most on the team. The Spiders shot 61% from the floor, their best shooting percentage over the last two seasons.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO