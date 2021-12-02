ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring Intermediate Neighborhood Park, MNCPPC Improvement Plan

Montgomery Parks is scheduled to begin renovating Silver Spring Intermediate Neighborhood Park located at 7801 Chicago Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912. Construction starts in December and takes approximately 12 months to complete. The playground will...

